Indianapolis Power & Light Company customers who aren't able to afford their bill now that the utility turnoff moratorium is over have a few options.
IPL has repayment plans for three, six, nine and 12 months.
IPL also put $75,000 into its Power of Change fund, which provides one-time grant assistance to eligible customers.
Customers can also see if they qualify for assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or grants from township trustees.
Learn more about how to get assistance here.
