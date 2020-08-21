Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Aug. 21 to increase child care options for families while school-aged children are learning remotely.
The order allows school corporations to partner with organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club or YMCA, to operate child care programs in those buildings, as well as in public school buildings. The order also allows for 10 children to gather in one home on school days for e-learning without requiring the homeowner to have a license. Previously, the maximum was six children.
