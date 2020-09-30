A proposal to reshape the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department passed out of a City-County Council committee Sept. 29 and appears to be on its way to getting approval from the full council.

Proposal 237 would create a seven-member board called the General Orders Committee. It would replace the current General Orders Board, which has final say when it comes to department policy.

The current board is internal to IMPD and includes only three members — two appointed by the chief and one appointed by the police union.

The proposed committee would include two members appointed by the chief, one elected by a majority of active members of the department, two civilians appointed by the mayor and two civilians appointed by the City-County Council president.

Faith in Indiana, Eli Lilly, Sales Force and Indianapolis Urban League were among the organizations and businesses that showed support for the proposal at the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee meeting.

The proposal now moves to the full council for a vote Oct. 12. So far, 18 of the 25 councilors are co-sponsors.