Children’s choir to host virtual fundraiser
The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) will host a virtual 24-hour fundraiser May 12. The fundraiser is replacing the Big Fun Event gala that had to be canceled because of COVID-19. The ICC’s goal of $80,000 will help replace essential funds that usually come from the gala and concerts that have been canceled.
Learn more about how to participate in the ICC’s virtual fundraiser on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.