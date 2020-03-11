The theme for this year’s Indiana State Fair is basketball. Representatives from the state fair, along with Indiana Pacers Sports and Entertainment, made the announcement March 10.
The state fair is Aug. 7-23, and the hashtag is #YearOfBasketball.
The state fair has been an annual attraction for Hoosiers since 1852. Coincidentally, 1892 is the first year the state fair was at the current fairgrounds and the year Indiana was introduced to the sport of basketball.
