Inmates in Marion County Jail will have an opportunity to go through a reentry program before being released.
Indiana Reentry will offer wrap-around services such as financial literacy, legal support, case management and voter education. The organization’s president, Antonio Lipscomb, said he hopes to have 300-400 people in the program, which is scheduled to go through early December.
The program was funded through a Workforce Ready Grant from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and will be based at the CoreCivic-operated Marion County Jail II.
Lipscomb is also president of Minority Contractors Collaboration (MCC), which provides construction training for inmates. Indiana Reentry and MCC are both targeted toward Black and Latino men, though anyone can enroll.
“When you look at the disproportionate number of Black and brown men in prison and jail, it’s very obvious that that needs to be said and addressed,” Lipscomb said.
Along with giving inmates resources to be successful as they go through reentry, Lipscomb said he hopes the assistance also leads to reduced recidivism.
