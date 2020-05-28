The race for governor in Indiana this election cycle doesn’t feature a competitive primary in either party, but it’s still an opportunity to ask the candidates how they plan to earn votes in November.
The Recorder reached out to Gov. Eric Holcomb and candidate Dr. Woody Myers to ask why African Americans should vote for them, what makes them the right leader for Indiana and what the state should do in the future if it isn’t safe to vote in person.
The campaign for Holcomb — the Republican incumbent — pointed to a bias crimes law signed last year, which allows judges handing down criminal sentences to consider bias due to victims’ real or perceived traits.
The campaign also highlighted “opportunity zones” that are meant to spur investment and create jobs in economically challenged areas.
Myers, the Democratic challenger, said Indiana needs new leadership. He would be the first Democrat to serve as governor since Joe Kernan, who left office in 2005.
Citing disproportionate incarceration rates, Myers said he would review criminal justice policies, programs and tactics to make sure minority and low-income people aren’t targeted.
An April poll from Indy Politics found Holcomb 20 points ahead of Myers.
Myers, a millionaire venture capitalist, entered the race in July 2019 but doesn’t enjoy the same name recognition as Holcomb, who’s been governor since 2017 and has gotten an hour of free TV exposure most weekdays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holcomb’s campaign said he has proven himself to be the right leader through this crisis because he began working with experts before Indiana had its first confirmed case.
“We’re responsibly and methodically coming out of our needed period of hunkering down at home,” the campaign said, “and we will continue to rely on science and medical expertise to guide us moving forward.”
Myers, a physician and former Indiana health commissioner, cited his experience dealing with the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s.
“Then, we were frequently mired in fear, misinformation and distrust,” Myers said. “It’s reminiscent of what’s happening across Indiana today amid the coronavirus pandemic.”
He said the public doesn’t have confidence that the measures taken at the state level have been enough. Myers, who has previously said he would call a special legislative session if governor right now, said Holcomb hasn’t done enough to protect Hoosiers.
COVID-19 caught elected officials off guard in an election year. Holcomb delayed the primary to June 2, and everyone is allowed to vote by mail for the primary.
Going forward, though, Myers said the state needs to make mail-in ballots “easily accessible for all voters” and that using that method now will give the state an opportunity to perfect the process.
Holcomb’s campaign did not directly answer the question about what should be done in future elections when it isn’t safe to vote in person.
“Everyone should be comfortable knowing that our elections are conducted in a safe and secure manner,” the campaign said. “We’ve made the necessary adjustments to our primary this year to ensure that.”
Contact staff writer Tyler Fenwick at 317-762-7853. Follow him on Twitter @Ty_Fenwick.
