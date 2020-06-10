Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor named officer Dejoure Mercer as the officer who shot and killed Dreasjon Reed May 6.
Mercer has been with the department for four years, and according to case files was named Northwest district officer of the year just a week before Reed’s death.
“As Chief of Police, my responsibility is to protect the safety of all in our city, including our IMPD officers,” Taylor said. “With that in mind, I am following up on my commitment to be transparent with the community we serve. The disclosure policy will be made available to the public when it is finalized and approved.”
During a press conference June 5, Taylor declined to name the officer involved in Reed’s death, citing a safety issue as a result of threats received.
Further, Taylor named 15-year veteran Steven Scott as the officer who made comments about a closed casket funeral for Reed, who was shot multiple times. According to Taylor, Scott was disciplined for his comments.
Reed’s death and the car chase that preceded his death were streamed live on Reed’s Facebook page.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
