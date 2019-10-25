A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate the fatal shooting of Deshon Downing, who was shot Aug. 2 by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer during a traffic stop.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears made the announcement in a press release Oct. 25.
The special prosecutor, Mark Hollingsworth, will determine if charges should be filed. Hollingsworth is chief deputy prosecutor in Jackson County and previously worked more than two decades as a prosecutor in Marion County.
“Immediately following being elected prosecutor, I began to reach out to community stakeholders regarding the prosecutor’s role in officer-involved fatality investigations in Marion County,” Mears said. “Upon completion of these discussions, I plan to implement a new policy and standard procedure regarding the handling of these investigations going forward.”
Before being elected to the permanent position, Mears took over as interim prosecutor in September and said he didn’t want a recent transition in leadership to prolong the investigation.
