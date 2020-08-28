The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating the death of a woman on Aug. 28.
A little after midnight, officers were dispatched to 4100 Brentwood Dr. on the east side of Indianapolis after a 911 calls was made reporting someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from injuries apparently from a gunshot wound, according to a press release. The woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Indianapolis Marion County Forensic Services Agency are assisting homicide detectives in collecting evidence and finding witnesses. The victim’s name will be released once her next-of-kin has been notified.
This is an ongoing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.
