PATTERN Magazine will host its fourth annual SUPPLY Tradeshow 1-8 p.m. Oct. 5 at 324 E. New York St., between North New Jersey and North Alabama streets.
The show, which is free and open to the public, will feature original apparel products made by local lifestyle and streetwear brands. There will also be workshops, games, photo opportunities, beauty bars and portrait booths. Attendees can get food and refreshments from food trucks and other vendors.
The goal is for the SUPPLY Tradeshow is to bring together creative entrepreneurs and those who can become potential customers to support the local economy. Learn more at patternindy.com/supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.