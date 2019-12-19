UNCF Masked Ball

Strada Education Network being awarded for its partnership with UNCF.
L-R: Daryl Graham, senior vice president of philanthropy, Strada Education Network; Dr. Michal L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF; Patricia Roe, vice president of philanthropy, Strada Education Network and UNCF Indianapolis Leadership Council Chair; Diona Richardson, graduating Spellman college senior; Andrea Neely, regional development director, UNCF; Dr. Hakim Lucas, president of Virginia Union University.
