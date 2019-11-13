The Edna Martin Christian Community Center will provide transportation for seniors 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays to select PNC bank locations.
The PNC bank location at 2435 N. Sherman Drive will close Nov. 15. The closest branch for customers will be the Linwood Square PNC at 4355 E. 10th St.
• Related: Edna Martin Christian Center CEO to head to Lilly Endowment Inc.
The pilot transportation service is supported by PNC Bank and is for PNC customers only.
To sign up or get more information, contact Becky Besser at 317-637-3776, ext. 207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.