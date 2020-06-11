Marion County will enter Stage 4 of reopening June 19, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced during a press conference June 11.
Marion County has been a week behind most of the rest of Indiana when it comes to reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which had caused 2,198 deaths statewide as of June 11.
Stage 4 of reopening includes the following:
• Retail stores and malls can open at full capacity.
• Restaurants can increase indoor capacity to 75%.
• Clubs and nightclubs can open at 50% capacity.
• Indoor religious services can be held at 75% capacity.
• Move theaters, bowling alleys, museums and the Indianapolis Zoo can open at 50% capacity.
• Gyms and fitness centers can open at full capacity.
• Public gatherings can include up to 250 people.
• Business at office buildings can resume at full capacity.
Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, still encourages people 65 or older, as well as anyone with existing medical conditions such as asthma and hypertension, to continue to stay home as much as possible.
Caine also said everyone should still wear face gatherings and practice social distancing when they do go out.
Visit the city’s website to order free facemasks for you and your household.
