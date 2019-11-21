Eli Lilly and Co. on Nov. 20 announced plans to create about 100 new, highly skilled jobs and invest $400 million in its manufacturing facilities at the Lilly Technology Center campus.
An increase in demand for Lilly’s current medicines and a need for more manufacturing space in the future are behind the new investments. The facilities where insulin is made will be enhanced, which will also allow Lilly to create more diabetes medicines.
Lilly chairman and CEO David A. Ricks attributed the growth to tax reform passed by Congress in 2017 that will allow for more automation, robotics, new technologies and advanced data analytics.
