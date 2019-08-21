The first Indianapolis mayoral debate featuring incumbent Democrat Joe Hogsett and Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt will be 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at Crowne Plaza, 123 W. Louisiana St. Indianapolis Business Journal city government reporter Hayleigh Colombo will moderate the debate.
Hogsett and Merritt have sparred publicly on issues including public safety and roads, but a debate will help set the stage as candidates make their cases to voters before they head to the polls in November to elect the next mayor and other public officials.
Hogsett, who was first elected in 2015, easily defeated his 2019 primary challenger. Merritt, who has been a state senator since 1990, also easily defeated two primary challengers.
Anyone wanting to register for the debate can do so here. Tickets start at $25 and go up to as much as $175 for VIP tickets, which include a private bar and debate watch room. Results from a MIBOR Realtor Association poll will be revealed at 5 p.m. The debate starts at 6:30 p.m.
Those who attend the debate should not wear political clothing or have political signs.
