“Should Indiana Return to Business as Usual or Continue Social Distancing?” virtual town hall will be 7 p.m. April 23 on both Facebook and Zoom.
Local leaders will address the issue of safely returning to work while minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Recent protests in Indianapolis, as well as other cities across the country, show many people are ready to return to work and recharge the economy, however, what are the risks associated with doing so now? Are there special considerations for the working class? This thought-provoking town hall will shed light on ways to move forward while still protecting our health.
Panelists are Congressman André Carson (D-Indianapolis); Dr. Virginia Caine, director of Marion County Public Health Department; Inez Evans, president and CEO of IndyGo; and Dr. David Hampton, deputy mayor of Neighborhood Engagement for Indianapolis.
Moderator is Recorder editor Oseye Boyd.
To watch on Facebook, visit facebook.com/IndyRecorder. Visit indianapolisrecorder.com for the Zoom link.
