Minority, women, disability and veteran-owned businesses can receive a Hospitality Establishment Lifeline Payment (HELP) grant thanks to a $2.5 million fund from the city.
Local restaurants, bars and entertainment venues can apply by Nov. 6 for rent or mortgage reimbursement up to $25,000.
Eligibility details and more information is available at response.indychamber.com/helpgrants.
Further, $1 million was set aside for establishments affected by COVID-19 public health orders to be reimbursed up to $2,500 for winter preparedness equipment such as heaters, outdoor seating, canopies and other materials. Information for this fund is available at response.indychamber.com.
