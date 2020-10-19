Indiana University Health is offering drive-thru flu shot clinics. Free flu shots are available for anyone age 11 and up. The shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis as a maximum of 500 shots will be available at each clinic.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20 — Indianapolis Urban League Drive-Thru Fresh Fruit and Veggies, 777 Indiana Ave.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 25 — St. Monica Catholic Church, 6131 Michigan Road.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 30 — La Plaza,8902 E. 38th St.
Vaccinations are important for vulnerable groups, which includes pregnant women, adults 65 and older, children between six months and 8 years and individuals with underlying medical conditions.
For more information, visit iuhealth.org.
