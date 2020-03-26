As many people face difficult questions about what their financial futures look like because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those in the Haughville neighborhood can rest assured that they’re not trekking forward alone.
Teddrick Hardy, a lifelong resident of Haughville, helps those in need afford their groceries, as well as pay bills and get their medicine — any task that was difficult before but is now even more challenging.
“I’m real connected with the community,” he said, “so it’s just something I needed to do.”
Hardy, 31, gets some donations from community members, and he also gets some help from Central Indiana Community Foundation.
He figures out who’s in need by staying in touch with the community, including just reading through Facebook comments. Hardy has had about $1,500 in gift cards recently and another roughly $1,500 in other forms.
“When I look at the people — I ain’t no different than the people,” he said. “I’m just in a position to help, so I do.”
Hardy, who also does marketing and promotions for restaurants and nightclubs, has been doing this for about five years, but the COVID-19 pandemic “took it to a bigger level.”
Along with helping his neighbors through this difficult time, Hardy hosts weekly Sunday Funday events throughout spring and summer at Lynn Park, where the community can come to enjoy food, sports, dancing and other entertainment.
His goal this year is to start Sunday Funday on Easter Sunday, April 12, but COVID-19 may force him to delay it.
In a 2018 interview with the Recorder, Hardy said Sunday Funday — which is part of the Lynn Park Project — has helped bring the community together.
“It’s impactful because people need to be together,” he said. “… Now everyone is coming together and seeing eye to eye, and it spreads throughout the community.”
