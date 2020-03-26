The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana announced March 26 it will provide emergency grants to help women and girl serving organizations impacted by COVID-19. The first organization receiving funding from the Fund will be Indiana Diaper Bank.
Indiana Diaper Bank will receive $10,000 from the emergency grant, which will help the organization provide diapers and wipes for 2,500 children in Central Indiana, with each family receiving a bundle of diapers – totaling 62,500 diapers.
According to Rachael Suskovich, CEO of Indiana Diaper Bank, one in three families do not have a sufficient supply of diapers, and government programs such as SNAP and WIC cannot be used toward diapers.
“We are already seeing a rapid change in accessibility from manufacturers,” Suskovich said of the impact of COVID-19 in a press release. “I anticipate regulations will continue to tighten, making it even harder to receive supplies. With threats of layoffs and the business closures, we anticipate the need for basic baby essentials will increase among our most vulnerable families.”
More grant recipients will be announced April 3.
“We recognize the many challenges that are disrupting lives physically, socially and economically and we want to support the organizations as best we can,” Jennifer Pope Baker, executive director of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, said. “We are committed to responding to the evolving needs of our community as quickly as possible during this crisis.”
