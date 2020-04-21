Creditors can't seize stimulus payments
The Indiana Supreme Court ruled in a 4-1 decision creditors may not seize stimulus payments Hoosiers get through the federal CARES Act.
Consumer advocates raised the issue after the U.S. Treasury Department did not ensure that payments were protected from creditors and debt collectors.
The court also ordered that lower courts may not issue new holds, attachments or garnishments that cover funds in bank accounts attributable to CARES Act payments, except for child support.
For more information about stimulus payments, here's what you need to know, and here's a warning about scams.
