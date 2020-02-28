The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) says COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, is not a threat to Hoosiers currently, but it is prepared to act quickly if the virus does reach the state.
The ISDH has worked with local health departments to monitor nearly 60 travelers in accordance with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There are currently 26 people being monitored in the state because of their travel history or contact with people who have traveled to an affected country.
There are no confirmed cases in the state.
“This is a time to plan, not to panic,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a statement. “The situation with this novel coronavirus is changing rapidly, and I know that can cause concern because we don’t have all the answers yet. What we do have, however, is a plan for how to respond if and when COVID-19 comes to Indiana.”
COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family. Symptoms can include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing trouble.
Most develop only mild disease, but some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
Simple steps to take
• Wash your hands with soap frequently.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes.
• Disinfect surfaces that people frequently touch.
