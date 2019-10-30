Edna Martin Christian Center will be without its CEO of more than a decade starting next year.
Tysha Hardy-Sellers, who served as CEO of Edna Martin Christian Center (EMCC) since 2008, will join Lilly Endowment as an education program director, the organization announced in a press release Oct. 30. She will begin her new role in January 2020.
Hardy-Sellers has been central to EMCC in her 11 years as CEO. The organization recently opened the Leadership and Legacy Center and partnered with charter school operator KIPP Indy Public Schools.
The multi-service organization started in 1941 as a Christian day care in a one-room apartment on Roosevelt Avenue and relocated in 2013 to 37 Place in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
“Throughout her career in Indianapolis, Tysha has demonstrated exemplary leadership and abiding commitment to helping people find paths to successful futures,” said N. Clay Robbins, Lilly Endowment chairman, president and CEO. “With her depth of relevant experience and the values by which she lives her life, she will be an excellent addition to the Endowment’s staff.”
Hardy-Sellers has a bachelor’s degree in public relations and Russian studies from Bradley University in Illinois and a master’s degree in medical sociology from IUPUI.
Lilly Endowment also announced Anne Laker, formerly of Indiana Humanities and Newfields, will be a program director in community development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.