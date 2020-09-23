Politically Speaking: Election 2020 — Galvanizing Voters During a Global Pandemic and Economic Downturn
This panel discussion will educate the community about voter suppression efforts that range from voter ID laws, cuts to early voting, mass purging of voter rolls, and systemic disenfranchisement. We will also examine past challenges and begin the conversation on how we want to vote in the future.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made everything more difficult, including registering to vote, but the black community will not be deterred. The Indianapolis Recorder hosts a virtual town hall discussion with policymakers and advocates surrounding the voting process and developing strategies for voting plans.
The town hall is 6 p.m. Monday, September 28, at facebook.com/IndyRecorder live and sponsored by AARP, InnoPower Indy, and the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper.
"Throughout our 125-year history, it has been the Recorder's mission to the eyes, ears, and mouth for African Americans in Indianapolis. During this unprecedented time, we are committed to making sure our residents are armed with the most reliable, up-to-date information on voting," stated Recorder President Robert Shegog.
Marshawn Wolley, Columnist, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, will moderate panel leaders and advocates committed to increasing voter participation and education.
Panelists are:
· Katie Blair, Director of Advocacy and Public Policy, American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana
· Roderick E. Bohannan, Esq., Co-chair, Legal Redress Committee, Greater Indianapolis Branch of the NAACP
· Myla Eldridge, Marion County Clerk
· Robin Winston, President, Winston/TerrellGroup
To ensure as many people as possible can access the webcast, it is available on Facebook and Zoom. To watch on Facebook, click here. To RSVP on Zoom, click here.
To register, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z7hXHO1aSX6cQm6jTauUcw
The public is encouraged to submit questions for the panel in advance by sending them via email to Marshawn Wolley MarshawnW@indyrecorder.com or posting questions in advance on the Recorder's Facebook page.
The Virtual Town Hall Meeting is a "must-view" for all residents of Central Indiana to ensure that everyone gets the right message from the voting experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.