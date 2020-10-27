Communities in Schools of Indiana (CIS) is accepting clothings, coats, shoes and gifts for students served in the metropolitan school districts of Decatur Township, Lawrence Township and Pike Township.
CIS site coordinators make home visits and home food deliveries. Duties have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic
Those interested in sponsoring a family or child should visit cisindiana.org/2020-holiday-drive/.
