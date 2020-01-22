Panel about Frederick Douglass Park
The City League and One Voice Martindale-Brightwood will host a panel discussion about the importance of the history and future of Frederick Douglass Park at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Little Bethel Mission Baptist Church, 3276 Winthrop Ave. IUPUI anthropology professor Paul Mullins will also be there to give a presentation about the history of the park.
Some Martindale-Brightwood community members want a new family center built at the park, which will have its 100th anniversary in 2021. The current family center is 65 years old.
Lead poisoning panel
The Greater Indianapolis NAACP is partnering with the Indiana University McKinney School of Law, the IU Office of Community Engagement and IU Bicentennial to host a public forum about children’s exposure to lead 6-8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the McKinney School of Law, 530 W. New York St.
Panelists will include Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department; Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative; Anna Aizer, professor and chair of economics at Brown University; Dr. Janet Phoenix, professor at George Washington University; Vicki Sudhalter, neuropsychologist; and Karla Johnson, administrator of Healthy Homes and Senior Care Management at the Marion County Public Health Department.
