Indianapolis Public Library offering resources during pandemic
In light of the recent announcement that the rest of the academic school year will be conducted online, Indianapolis Public Library is providing a collection of free research and study tools to help students.
Students from all grade levels can find resources, such as “Homework Help,” National Geographic Kids and e-books for math help online. Teachers can search for activities on the library’s blog based on curriculum standards. Many of these resources can be accessed without a library card.
IPS focuses on equity
Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) launched the IPS Education Equity Fund to eradicate inequities students in the township face during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund will focus on e-learning initiatives to ensure students have adequate access to technology, as well as funds to support students handling the trauma that comes with a pandemic.
“Tackling even just part of this list requires tremendous financial support, and we need to do all of this and more,” IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said. “That’s why this fund is so critical. School closures will have a negative impact on low-income families who disproportionately lack access to technology, internet service, food, childcare and healthcare services. Many of these families are Black and brown. Our district’s commitment to a racial equity mindset makes it imperative that the collective ‘we’ make immediate plans to support all of our students and families.”
Indianapolis Bar Association reformed
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indianapolis Bar Association is now offering virtual legal advice, as opposed to its traditional in-person services.
Now, you can submit your legal questions in an online chat, which you can find online. The service is available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Indianapolis Bar Association will continue this practice for the foreseeable future to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
New fund aids online learning
A collaboration between local stakeholders led to the creation of the Indianapolis E-Learning Fund. More than $2.6 million has been put into the fund, which was created to support Indianapolis teachers, students and families during the transition to e-learning in response to COVID-19.
Partners include the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, Eli Lilly and Company Foundation, The Mind Trust, among others.
The fund will be administered by Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Office of Education Innovation, and community leaders will advise the office on funding allocations.
“Already, students teachers and parents have worked miracles to ensure that education remains a top priority during this difficult time,” Hogsett said in a statement. “Solutions for e-learning are on the horizon for all schools in Marion County. It is my hope that this fund will give every family, school and teacher the tools they need to educate all students in Indianapolis.”
Free e-learning resources
Junior Achievement of Central Indiana has free virtual resources for students, parents and the education community.
Junior Achievement, which helps students with career exploration and life skills, has printable activity sheets, games, videos and apps online. Resources are organized by grade level and focus on three areas: career readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
State waives incomplete education requirements
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order to waive education requirements that schools won’t be able to meet because of school closures. The waived requirements include school bus drills and emergency preparedness drills. The executive order also outlines options for school corporations to complete 2019-2020 annual staff performance evaluations.
