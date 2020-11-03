UPDATED 5:22 p.m. Nov. 4: Republican Victoria Spartz leads Democrat Christina Hale 50% to 45% in Indiana's 5th House District.
UPDATED 12:18 a.m.: With 80% now reported, Victoria Spartz is leading Democrat Christina Hale by 9% in Indiana's 5th U.S. House District.
UPDATED 10:20 p.m.: With 69% reporting, Victoria Spartz is leading Democratic challenger Christina Hale by 6% in Indiana's 5th House District.
UPDATED 10:15 p.m.: Todd Rokita is the projected winner of the Indiana Attorney General race.
UPDATED 9:32 p.m.: Rep. Andre Carson has won reelection to the U.S. House in Indiana's 7th Congressional District
UPDATED 9:22 p.m.: Dr. Woody Myers speaking now: said he called and congratulated Gov. Holcomb on reelection. Myers thanked his parents, who "raised [him] to think, but allowed [him] to dream."
UPDATED 9:05: Victoria Spartz leads Christina Hale by 1% in Indiana's 5th Congressional District with 58% reporting.
The Associated Press has called Louisiana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska for President Trump, and New Mexico and New York for Joe Biden. The Electoral College vote so far is 119 for Biden, 92 for President Trump.
UPDATED 8:57 p.m.: With 50% reporting, Democratic candidate Christina Hale continues to lead Republican challenger Victoria Spartz by 2% in Indiana's 5th Congressional District.
UPDATED 8:48 p.m.: With 37% reporting, Republican candidate for attorney general, Todd Rokita, is leading Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel by roughly 20%.
UPDATED 8:24 p.m.: Per Russell Hollis, deputy director for the Marion County Clerks Office, Marion County had roughly 58% voter turnout. In 2016, we had roughly 53%. However, Hollis said it's still early, but 58% seems a "reasonable" projection.
UPDATED 8:14 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Sen. Mitch McConnell has won reelection in Kentucky.
UPDATED 8:08 p.m.: With 35% reporting, Indiana's 5th Congressional District has Democrat Christina Hale leading Republican Victoria Spartz. This district is historically Republican.
UPDATED 8 p.m.: The Associated Press has projected President Trump the winner of Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Mississippi, and Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Illinois, Vermont, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island. The Electoral College now rests at 85 for Biden and 55 for Trump.
UPDATED 7:51 p.m.: With 25% reporting, Republican Larry Bucshon is leading Democrat Thomasina Masili by over 40 points in Indiana's 8th District House race.
UPDATED 7:42 p.m.: Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of Virginia, per Associated Press.
UPDATED 7:38 p.m.: Republican Jim Banks has won reelection in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.
UPDATED 7:36 p.m.: President Trump is currently leading Vice President Joe Biden in the Electoral College 13 to 3. This is subject to change.
UPDATED 7:28 p.m.: With roughly 14% of the vote in, Attorney General candidate Todd Rokita (R) is leading Democratic challenger Jonathan Weinzapfel by roughly 30 points.
UPDATED 7:25 p.m.: In Indiana's 5th Congressional District, Republican Victoria Spartz is leading Democratic challenger Christina Hale by roughly five points in the historically Republican district. Roughly 25% of the vote has been reported.
The Associated Press projects Gov. Eric Holcomb won reelection, beating out Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.
UPDATED 7:15 p.m.: Associated Press projects President Donald Trump has won the state of Indiana, with roughly 8% of the vote reporting.
6 p.m. EST: Polls in Marion County officially closed, although individuals already standing in line can cast their ballots. Numbers are projected to be available at roughly 7 p.m.
