Opening a library is stressful enough, but doing so in the midst of a global pandemic makes the process that much more difficult. Luckily, Nikki Johnson is up for the challenge.
Johnson, the branch manager for the soon-to-be open Martindale-Brightwood branch of the Indianapolis Public Library, has been working for months to prepare a long-term and short-term plan for how the library will operate during COVID-19 and in the future, as well as plan how workers will keep patrons and materials safe from COVID-19.
Johnson used guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Marion County Public Health Department to create spacing to accommodate social distancing in the library.
Following guidelines for all library branches, all material returned to the branch will be quarantined and disinfected to curb the spread of the virus. Further, Johnson said the branch will be opened at a limited capacity following its June 20 opening.
The library had been in the same space — the Brightwood Shopping Center — since 1972. The move wasn’t far, just across the street at 2434 N. Sherman Drive, easily accessible on foot or public transportation. And while COVID-19 has put a damper on large community gatherings, Johnson and her staff are looking ahead on how to use the new 15,000-square-foot building.
“Right now, we’re keeping programs that we’ve historically provided and have modified them so they’re virtual or contact free,” Johnson said. “We look forward to starting our summer reading program once the restrictions have been lifted.”
Beyond books and programming, the Martindale-Brightwood branch provides neighborhood residents with resources to benefit them in their daily lives.
Amina Pierson, executive director of the Martindale-Brightwood Community Development Center, said the center has been using the library for years to help young adults find job opportunities. Now, she said, the capabilities of the branch to help residents has grown.
“The new library is part of the revitalization of Martindale-Brightwood,” Pierson said. “It’s a major gateway in the neighborhood, and it’s a place to go for people of all ages, and it’s modernized and revitalized.”
Johnson also sees the move as a chance to continue the library’s mission of serving the community.
“A community’s library is there to serve as the greatest asset to neighborhood resources and lifelong learning,” Johnson said. “We’re an advocate and a promoter for all of those services.”
Visit the library!
The Martindale-Brightwood branch will open to the public June 20 and will be openfrom 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Materials will be available for curbside pickup every day from noon to 5 p.m.
