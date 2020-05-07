An unidentified pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed late on the evening of May 6 after being struck by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Officer Jonathon Henderson.
According to an IMPD press release, Henderson was heading into work at roughly 9:45 p.m. May 6 and hit the victim at South Harding Street and the eastbound ramp of I-465.
Henderson, a 22-year IMPD veteran, called for backup and performed first aid on the victim. The woman was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital where both she and her unborn child were pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
Henderson took a blood test, a standard protocol for fatal accidents. Investigators do not believe Henderson was impaired at the time of the crash. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the autopsy and will determine the exact cause of death.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new information develops.
