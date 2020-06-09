The city's Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) is now accepting applications for the 2020 Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership.
This is the third year for the grant program, which invests $300,000 into local organizations focused on crime prevention and intervention.
Applicants should apply via email.
Questions should be sent to OPHSgrants@indy.gov by June 12. Applications should be sent to the same email address by June 30.
Learn more online. Click here to read the request for proposals.
OPHS has four objectives for the grant program:
• Improve the level of knowledge, communication and collaboration to form necessary strategies to reduce violent crime.
• Engage residents who are most at risk of violent victimization — directing them to community-based services.
• Build local coalitions to empower residents to mobilize and send anti-violence messages regarding the consequences of engaging in violence.
• Establish a foundation to support evidence-informed justice system practices and strategies that actively include community partners in Indianapolis.
