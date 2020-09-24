Hoosiers will go to the polls Nov. 3 to vote for the president, governor, judges and representatives in the general election.
Here are the important dates and deadlines to keep in mind as we inch closer to the election.
Oct. 5 — Voter registration deadline
Register to vote online. It’s also a good idea to check on your voter status at the same website.
If you prefer to fill out a paper registration form, you can find them at the Marion County Board of Voters Registration, 200 E. Washington St., W-131, as well as Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches, township trustee offices and Indianapolis Public Library branches.
Oct. 6-Nov. 2 — Early voting
There are five early voting locations open Oct. 24 through Nov. 1:
• Krannert Park Community Center, 605 S. High School Road
• Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township administration building, 6501 Sunnyside Road
• Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby St.
• St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St.
• Warren Township Government Center, 501 N. Post Road
These early voting sites are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
The City-County Building, 200 E. Washington St., will open for early voting Oct. 6 through Nov. 2 with varying hours on weekdays and weekends.
Oct. 22 — Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot
Indiana is currently one of only a few states that doesn’t count COVID-19 as a valid reason to vote by mail for the general election. Voters must choose from a list of 11 reasons to vote by mail.
Apply for an absentee ballot online, or by printing an application and mailing it or taking it to the Marion County Election Board, 200 E. Washington St., W-144. The Election Board has to receive the application by 11:59 p.m.
The 11 reasons to choose from to vote by mail:
1. The voter has a “reasonable expectation” that they will be out of county for the entire time polls are open on Election Day.
2. The voter has disability.
3. The voter is 65 years old or older.
4. The voter has official election duties outside of their voting precinct.
5. The voter is scheduled to work during the entire time the polls are open.
6. The voter will be “confined due to illness or injury” or caring for someone who is confined as such for the entire time the polls are open.
7. The voter is prevented from voting due to a religious discipline or holiday on Election Day.
8. The voter participates in the state’s address confidentiality program.
9. The voter is a member of the military or a public safety officer.
10. The voter is considered a “serious sex offender” as defined by state statute.
11. The voter does not have access to transportation to the polls.
Nov. 3 — Election Day
Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be 187 vote centers throughout Marion County, including Lucas Oil Stadium. Find a map of vote centers here.
For those voting absentee by mail, election officials must receive a ballot by noon on Election Day, regardless of when it’s postmarked.
