College bound students and their families can receive free assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at 2 p.m. Oct. 25. The FAFSA form is required for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans and must be completed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. This year College Goal Sunday will be virtual at CollegeGoalSunday.org.
Parents will need 2019 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2019 income and benefits information. Students who worked in 2019 should have income information as well. Students older than 24 should bring a completed 2019 tax return, W-2 and other income and benefits information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education federal student IDs at studentaid.gov
