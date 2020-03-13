The Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will provide funds to support human services organizations for individuals and families affected directly and indirectly by COVID-19 coronavirus.
Lilly Endowment donated $15 million to the fund while other organizations such as Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, Eli Lilly and Co. Foundation and United Way of Central Indiana donated $500,000 each. Central Indiana Community Foundation and Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust will also participate. United Way of Central Indiana is also seeking donations from other organizations and individuals.
Grants will be distributed through organizations in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.
“This coronavirus is not just a health crisis. It is also an economic one – the depth and magnitude of which is uncertain,” said Ann Murtlow, president and CEO, United Way of Central Indiana. “The speed with which the virus has spread and the measures necessary to slow its spread and protect global, national and local health continue to significantly disrupt our way of life. This requires us to act swiftly and strategically, with collective input from our funders and partners as we prepare for the short-term and long-term impact to Hoosiers in Central Indiana. We are so grateful to them and acknowledge that this couldn’t be done without them.”
Text HELP2020 to 91999 or visit COVID19CERF.ORG to make a contribution.
