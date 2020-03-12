Indiana Rep. André Carson announced he has decided to cancel the annual Youth Opportunities Fair because of the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.
The event was scheduled to happen March 16.
“This is one of my favorite events of the year, and my staff and I cherish this chance to connect young people with a variety of enrichment activities that can help change lives,” Carson wrote in the announcement. “But as COVID-19 continues its rapid spread, it’s clear that the health and well-being of friends, neighbors, and colleagues takes precedence.”
Carson’s website will have a list of exhibitors scheduled to attend for those who would still like to get in touch with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.