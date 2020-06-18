A few years ago, I was in conversation with a sister and fellow ministry colleague about this thing called life. We talked of how people go about life in their own way, doing what they deem best for them. Sometimes what’s best for them, in their eyes, doesn’t always look and feel like the best for those around them. To this day, I remember her finishing words of that conversation, which I in turn interpreted as a prayer, “Lord, get your kids!”
It was a statement, a command, a desire for God to move. It also gave me a different perspective. I was reminded that all of us, even when we don’t act like it, are God’s children.
Today those words resonate with vigor, “Lord, get your kids!” This time around, I realize it’s not just for God to do the work. We, God’s kids, have a part to play. It’s not a part to play with and it’s not a part to be played part time. This is real, gritty, serious work.
In the last few weeks we have seen God’s kids (at the least by way of creation) act in unimaginable ways. We have also seen God’s kids stand up and speak out against these acts. As a result, we have made waves that have led to great change. We have also heard bandwagon apologies and seen bantering posts and changes in policy for the sake of particular winds of doctrine called the dollar and the decision.
But we, God’s kids, who have been on the receiving end of these unimaginable acts and who have been able to intelligibly read between the lines of posts, policies and apologies are not backing down. We are not giving up or stepping back under the pretense of pacification.
No ma’am! No sir! No way! No how!
Not only do God’s kids have rights, but we also have responsibilities. The Message Bible (MSG) and The Living Bible (TLB) translations of Isaiah 62:6-7, respectively, give us insight and instruction on how to uphold them. MSG — “I’ve posted watchmen on your walls, Jerusalem. Day and night they keep at it, praying, calling out, reminding God to remember. They are to give him no peace until he does what he said, until he makes Jerusalem famous as the City of Praise.” TLB — “O Jerusalem, I have set intercessors on your walls who shall cry to God all day and all night for the fulfillment of his promises. Take no rest, all you who pray, and give God no rest until he establishes Jerusalem and makes her respected and admired throughout the earth.”
We are to continue to stand on the wall, calling out, praying, reminding God to remember day and night as protesters, prophets, pastors, prayer warriors, organizers, teachers, writers, creatives, business owners and the like. We are to give God no rest until our right to uncompromised provision and protection, uninhibited love and joy, and every other promise God made to us is fulfilled.
We are in place: ready, willing and able to give God no rest until it happens. We are in place: ready, willing and able to take no rest until it happens … until we, God’s kids, have our rights fully restored, not only for us, but for those who blazed trails before us and the legacy we now build for those to come.
In the words of my sister and ministry colleague, “Lord, get your kids,” and to that I add, we won’t give you any rest until you do.
Rae Karim, formerly chapel director at Christian Theological Seminary, is now pastor at First Christian Church of Honolulu. She can be reached at pastoraefcc@gmail.com.
