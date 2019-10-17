There are five words that can make the final quarter of 2019, also the final quarter of this decade (wow, I can’t believe I just typed that) the breakthrough we need, if we believe them.
Oh yeah, we need it. We need to crack open the concrete of stagnation and shatter the windows of stubbornness. We need change, in our minds, words and environments. We need change in our lives. I’m not talking about temporary, for-the-moment change. I mean “under construction” kind of change.
Too many of us have been moving in existence circles instead purpose paths. That’s no way to live and it’s not fair. It’s not fair to us and it’s truly not fair to God, especially when Christ came so we would have life and that more abundantly (John 10:10).
How are we going to get to this place of change? Glad you asked.
I am a firm believer in Proverbs 23:7 that says as a man (i.e. person) thinks in his heart so is he. In other words, you are what you think.
Pause for a moment and consider what you’re thinking right now. Are your thoughts affirming or degrading? What do you believe about yourself? Your life? Your purpose?
Answer those after you read the column. Let me get back to answering your question of how do we get there.
You get there by knowing within your heart of hearts these five words. I’ve recently heard them stated in a shorter version by way of Marie Forleo’s book, “Everything Is Figureoutable.” Check if out when you have a chance. It’s a breakthrough booster.
For me, Forleo’s three-word version is another perspective on the original — found in Luke 1:37 as the angel spoke to Mary saying “with God, nothing is impossible,” as it concerned her purpose as the conduit of our Risen Lord and Savior. Think about that for a moment — with all Jesus went through, He still rose and ascended (insert praise break here).
If Jesus was able to overcome, so too can we. Why? Because nothing is impossible with God. NOTHING. Not a naryann thing. If you can think it, it can be reality. Ephesians 3:20 reminds us that God is able to do abundantly above what you ask, think or imagine. Let that sink in for a minute. When your thoughts are aligned with God’s will for your life, nothing is impossible and everything is figureoutable.
I ask you again to think about what you’re thinking about, keeping in mind the renown quote of Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.” As you can see your thoughts steer your entire life.
During moments of agitation Martin Lawrence would tell company to “get to steppin'.” I redirect those words and say get to thinking. Think about what you want the rest of this year and even 2020 to be like for you. Think about it. Pray about it. Speak it. Write it down. Believe that it can be because with God nothing is impossible. You have nothing, not a naryann thing, to lose. Yet you have increased faith, living in purpose and the peace, joy and blessing of God to gain.
It’s absolutely worth it.
On your mark, get set ... THINK!
Rae Karim, formerly chapel director at Christian Theological Seminary, is now pastor at First Christian Church of Honolulu. She can be reached at pastoraefcc@gmail.com.
