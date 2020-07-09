“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the desert and streams in the wasteland.” – Isaiah 43:19
God has blessed us in such a tremendous way! For this pandemic shutdown began in the month of March, and continued throughout April, May and June. So many of us have been enjoying worship virtually, right in our very own homes. This goes to show you one can shut down buildings, shut down the church facilities, but no one shuts down the kingdom — because our God will make a way.
Yes, there are still city streets where buildings have been broken into, burned down and boarded up. And this didn’t just come from the social upheaval of what happened to Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and so many others. But it’s based on 401 years of brutal terroristic behavior by this country where we were forced to come to over four centuries ago.
But we happened to be living on the cusp of what God is showing us in this time of history. Who would have thought that we would ever get to the point where we would have discussions about systemic racism! You see, if you live in America, systemic racism has already been put in place before you were born. Though racism is built into our culture, built into the government and built into the school systems — our God will make a way.
Too often we limit ourselves into thinking we are all alone. We don’t think we will be able to accomplish our dreams. We start thinking we don’t have the talent, the connections or the funds. But that kind of thinking comes from looking at things in the natural. We must realize that God is a supernatural God. Just because we don’t see a way doesn’t mean that God doesn’t have a way. God can bring one opportunity across our path that will thrust us to a new level. God has explosive blessings that can blast us out of debt and into abundance!
God is speaking to us today during these difficult times, just like God spoke through Isaiah to the people of Israel in their difficult times. Some of them were in exile. They were known to be a conquered people who kept living in the past. But God told them to forget the past. Forget what happened to you in the days of old! God wanted them to lose track of what they had become because God wanted them to start looking ahead to the future.
So remember this, whatever you are facing it may seem impossible to man, just know that when God puts His “super” on our “natural,” anything is possible! Don’t spend time dwelling on the past. We’d never come up to the vision, energy or enthusiasm to pursue the new things God has in store for us. It is God who holds our future. And when God wants to do a new thing, God will make a way.
Rev. Marion J. Miller is senior pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville. Contact her at 812-283-3747 or wesley1201@sbcglobal.net.
