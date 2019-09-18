Progressive Baptist Church will welcome its new pastor, Darian Bouie, with a weekend of activities Sept. 20-22.
Sept. 20
The church will host a dinner at the Broadmoor Country Club, 2155 Kessler Boulevard West Drive. Guests can use the time to fellowship with each other and enjoy music from Gregg Bacon. Tickets for the dinner are $30 for adults and $15 for children.
Sept. 21
Progressive Baptist Church will host the Bouie Invitational, Progressive Baptist Church Golf Outing 2019, at the Broadmoor Country Club. Golf teams can enjoy lunch and a competitive golf scramble. The cost is $150 per golfer.
Sept. 22
Progressive Baptist Church, 4625 W. 59th St., will have two worship services at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Elder Kenneth Duke, senior pastor at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church in Miami and Pastor Bouie’s home pastor, will preach at the 10 a.m. service. Jeffrey Johnson Sr., pastor at Eastern Star Church, will preach at the 5 p.m. service and lead the installation ceremony for Bouie.
