“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened.” Matthew 7:7-8
The power of the ask is one of the most critical faith components to grasp. Rarely is any request fulfilled without an ask. Sure, sometimes we get what we need or desire without asking. But intentional and targeted asking are the means to achieving and receiving specific requests.
The word “ask” means to inquire, to seek counsel or to demand. It is a request made of someone seeking something important. The ask could be a tangible item, or it could be information based. An article in Business Insider (2011) notes: “Getting what you want out of life isn’t always easy. You can spend weeks, months or even years working on your goals. There’s a better way to get what you want, just ask for it. Asking for what you want is easier and works faster than any plan you could come up with.”
The biggest reason most of us don’t try asking for what we want is fear. We fear rejection. We fear that we will ask in the wrong way. We fear that we will say something stupid. But in order to obtain what we need; we must overcome our fears and insecurities and learn to make the ask. We must have faith for the ask!
Matthew 7 opens up with dialogue on persistent prayer as Jesus returns to this important topic. The disciples, who asked earlier in this renowned discourse known as “The Sermon on the Mount,” how they should pray, are now provided with further instruction and given the confidence to persist in prayer.
The ask or “aiteo” is the word commonly used with reference to prayer. It means “to ask or implore,” and presents the petitioner as an inferior asking from a superior. It is not, however, asking in the sense of the word beg. Rather the proper posture and demeanor encouraged is synonymous to that of a child making request of its parent.
The petitioner asks both because of their need and of the assurance that they are welcome to ask. Faith for the ask places us in the position of the petitioner. Thus, we are assured before we ask that the petition will be granted, if we ask in accordance with God’s will. With this understanding, how do we activate our faith for the ask?
First, we must make the ask. God expects us to ask. We must be willing to approach God boldly and make our requests known. Secondly, we must be specific. We should avoid asking in a random or open-ended manner. We have permission and encouragement to ask God for exactly what you want.
Finally, we must keep asking. The “ask” described in Matthew 7 is a repeated and persistent action that the petitioner continues until the request is met. Like the widow in Luke 18 seeking justice from the Unjust Judge, we must persist in our asking until our demand is met. We must not give up or give in, even if what we are requesting is prolonged.
What is your ask of God? What are you currently praying for? What are your hearts desires? Make a list. Make the ask. Have the faith for the ask.
Dr. Preston T. Adams III is senior pastor at Amazing Grace Christian Church in Indianapolis. Contact Pastor Adams via email at seniorpastor@agccindy.org or via Twitter @DrPrestonTAdams. For more information, visit agccindy.org.
