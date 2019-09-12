Esther 4:15-17: “Then Esther sent this reply to Mordecai: 'Go and gather together all the Jews of Susa and fast for me. Do not eat or drink for three days, night or day. My maids and I will do the same. And then, though it is against the law, I will go in to see the king. If I must die, I must die.' So Mordecai went away and did everything as Esther had ordered him. (NLT)
Risk taking is a necessary part of life. I don’t know of anyone who has ever achieved greatness in any area of life who has not been a risk taker! A risk is something that entails the possibility of injury or loss. Risks involve peril. Risk involves the chance of loss or the perils to the subject matter of an insurance contract.
Certain types of people enjoy taking risks, while others prefer stability and are averse to any type of risk. A risk taker is someone who risks everything in the hope of achievement. A risk taker accepts greater potential for loss in decisions. A risk taker tolerates uncertainty.
Taking a risk to achieve a goal requires courage to face the fear of uncertainty. Regardless of the outcome, taking the risk forces us to grow through the process. I would contend that if we are ever going to do anything great for God, we must be willing to take the risk. If we want to experience all of God’s promises, we must be willing to take the risk.
The story of Esther is the tale of a risk taker. Queen Esther was one of the most prolific and powerful risk takers in biblical risk. Esther was thrust into the position of continuing to live a comfortable and privileged life, or risking death to save her people from certain destruction at the hands of evil doers who were determined to destroy them.
Here’s what we learn about risk taking from Esther’s story. First, you must respond to the call to take the risk. Queen Esther had to respond (Esther 4:17). The plea came from Mordecai concerning the plight of the Jews and their pending destruction. Queen Esther had a choice. Risk taking always involves personal choice.
Secondly, you must fast and pray! Fasting and praying should always be a prerequisite for any risk. Fasting denies self. Prayer connects us to God. (Esther 4:18a).
Finally, you must be willing to die! In Esther 4:18b, the queen makes this declaration: “And then, though it is against the law, I will go in to see the king. If I must die, I must die.” Esther knew that going into the king’s presence without invitation could result in her death. And yet, for the salvation of her people, she was willing to die!
You must be willing to die. Die to your own personal dreams and visions. Die to your wants and desires. You must also be willing to die to criticism and other people’s opinions. One of the hardest things about taking the risk is handling the criticism and opinions of others. Those critics who will tell you you’re crazy. Those that tell you it can’t be done. Those that don’t see what you see. Those that attack you simply for wanting to follow God. You must be willing to die for others.
Risk taking is about legacy and generational advancement. Risk taking looks beyond the present day and sees into the future. A future that has not happened. A future that will be arduous to obtain. A future that may even cost you your life!
Take the risk. With God on your side we can be assured that your risk-taking journey is one that will save others, and bring God the glory.
Dr. Preston T. Adams III is senior pastor at Amazing Grace Christian Church in Indianapolis. Contact Pastor Adams via email at seniorpastor@agccindy.org or via Twitter @DrPrestonTAdams. For more information, visit agccindy.org.
