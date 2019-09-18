The dfree Level Up Leadership Retreat is coming to Indianapolis with a free concert, documentary screening and special programming for high school students Sept. 26-28 at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 4958 Ribble Road. Pastor Daryl Webster will co-host the retreat with DeForest Soaries, founder and CEO of dfree Financial Freedom Movement.
The retreat is open to pastors, community leaders and any others who want to learn more about finances. dfree is a faith-based financial freedom organization specifically for the African American community. Attendees will learn about a 12-step wealth building plan.
As part of the organization’s Billion Dollar Challenge, more than 9,000 people have paid down over $22 million in consumer debt.
Admission for the full dfree Level Up Leadership Retreat is $55. Visit mydfree.org for more information and to register.
