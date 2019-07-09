Free concerts and other summer fun

Summertime brings plenty of free outdoor concerts all over Indianapolis, giving music lovers of just about every genre an opportunity to enjoy…

Safe Summer

City leaders will announce an expansion of Safe Saturdays at 2 p.m. July 5 at Frederick Douglass Park, 1616 E. 25th St. Safe Summer will fund …

Rethinking reparations

There’s been a lot of talk lately about reparations. For those of you who aren’t quite sure …

The master switch

“And think about grassy fields — the grasses are here now, but they will be dead by winter. …

