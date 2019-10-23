The Indiana Association of Black Psychologists and Black Nurses Association of Anderson, Indiana, will have a free workshop for youth ages 13 and older 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave. in Anderson.
The workshop — Empowering Mind Body and Spirit — is free, but participants must register by Nov. 1 on Eventbrite.
Pastor Jeffrey Johnson from Eastern Star Church and Nuri Muhammad will be the keynote speakers.
Other presenters will be experts in the fields of psychology, education and African drumming. Topics will include biblical teachings and health, depression management, relaxation and African drumming and dancing.
Contact Carrie Dixon at indianaabpsi@gmail.com or Wendy Shannon-Harden at hspecialitycare@gmail.com for more information.
