Organizations offering jobs, mentoring and skills training will be at a resource fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Indianapolis Public Library Eagle Branch, 3905 Moller Road.
The Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) organized the event specifically for teenagers and young adults who won’t be in school on a Thursday afternoon.
Casby Williams, a Peacemaker with OPHS, said those who are outside of the education system at this point in their lives shouldn’t be afraid to show up and at least see what kind of opportunities are available.
“It’s an opportunity to get another chance and see what’s out there,” he said “… There’s people that’s on their side to help them further themselves.”
Williams said he expects at least 10 organizations to be at the event.
Joshua Kuhn, business and community liaison at Job Corp, said his organization will have an admissions team to inform young people about how to get training certificates, a high school equivalency diploma, state identification cards and more.
Job Corp’s skills training includes a certified nursing assistant program, office administration, welding and carpentry.
“College isn’t for everyone,” Kuhn said, “so they can come to us and learn a trade and get a foot in the working world.”
Other participating organizations at the event include Reach for Youth, VOICES Corp., Outreach, New Boy, Broken Wings Youth Coalition, and Mackida Loveal and Trip Mentoring Outreach Center.
