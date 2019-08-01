The sound of Oreos sizzling in a deep fryer and the smell of livestock sauntering through a hot barn should lead to one conclusion: The Indiana State Fair is back. Indiana’s largest multi-day celebration of the state’s culture and heritage will take place Aug. 2-18 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1202 E. 38th St.
This year’s theme, “Heroes in the Heartland,” will honor farmers, police officers, firefighters, first responders and military members. In addition, a comic book superhero will make an appearance daily in the Corteva Agriscience Harvest Pavilion.
The state fair has everything from rides to free performances, and of course there are the tasty fair foods such as the classic elephant ears and funnel cakes. (Would it even be the state fair if you didn’t eat something you know you’ll probably regret later?)
It wouldn’t be the state fair if there weren’t plenty of new “fair foods” to try. This year there will be 22 new foods including the Trifecta Hero Dreamsicle, Super Hero USA All the Way Pancake, Buffaloaded French Fries, Duck Fat Fries and Deep Fried Chocolate Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich, to name a few. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite new item at the information booths.
There’s too much happening at the fair to list in one place. If you want to see everything, you’ll have to go to indianastatefair.com, but here are some of the basics.
The Indiana State Fair
When: Aug. 2-18
Where: Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1202 E. 38th St.
Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gates open 8 a.m. Aug. 2 and 7 a.m. Aug. 3.
Tickets: $13 general admission at the gate, children 5 and under are free. Discounted single tickets and family packs can be purchased in advance online at indianastatefair.com.
Free Stage
The Indiana State Fair Free Stage is back this year with — you guessed it — free performances (with the purchase of a general admission ticket to the fair). Those performances include Boyz II Men on Aug. 14 and gospel duo Mary Mary on Aug. 18. All start times are 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Aug. 2 — Ace Frehley
• Aug. 4 — Chase Rice
• Aug. 5 — Air Supply
• Aug. 6 — Indiana Wind Symphony
• Aug. 7 — Switchfoot
• Aug. 8 — KC and the Sunshine Band
• Aug. 9 — Pop 2000 Tour, hosted by Lance Bass
• Aug. 10 — David Nail
• 6 p.m. Aug. 11 — Francesca Battistelli
• Aug. 11 — Matthew West
• Aug. 12 — Happy Together Tour, featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron and more
• Aug. 13 — Sixteen Candles
• Aug. 14 — Boyz II Men
• Aug. 15 — Melissa Etheridge
• Aug. 16 — Everclear
• Aug. 17 — The Guess Who
• Aug. 18 — Gospel Music Festival headlined by Mary Mary
