The Alpha Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Ivy Endowment Inc. 34th annual Debutante Cotillion and Scholarship Ball, “Harlem Renaissance: Evolutions of Excellence,” will be Nov. 10 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. Hosts will be Denise Herd, president of Herd Strategies, and DeShong Perry-Smitherman, global communications manager at Eli Lilly and Co.
Thirty young ladies who attend Indianapolis area high schools will be formally presented to society. The ball is the culminating event of the Debutante Cotillion and Scholarship Program, which is designed to foster academic excellence and civic leadership in college-bound high school juniors and seniors. The mission of the program also is to enhance personal development through structured educational workshops and to promote high ethical standards, character development, good citizenship and social graces during the formative years.
The program’s mission is achieved through the debutantes’ participation in a six-month curriculum consisting of educational workshops, activities, community service and rehearsals for the formal presentation at the Debutante Cotillion Ball. This year, the debutantes performed community service and participated in several sessions that focused on college readiness, philanthropy, etiquette, political action and entrepreneurship.
During the ball, a debutante queen will be crowned and each debutante will be awarded a scholarship for their academic achievement, community service, fundraising efforts and overall success in the Debutante Cotillion and Scholarship Program. In addition, the Debutante Cotillion Ball will feature dance presentations from the debutantes, their fathers and escorts, choreographed by Karsia Slaughter of Volume Performance Center.
For more information, visit www.akaamo.org.
