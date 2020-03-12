Thanksgiving is the undisputed champion of delicious food days, but one competitor stands not too far behind: Pi Day.
Celebrated each year on March 14 (because Pi represented as a numeral begins with 3.14), Pi Day is an easy excuse to bake and enjoy one of America’s favorite treats.
Pi Day was founded in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw. The first celebration was at the Exploratorium, an interactive science museum in San Francisco. There was a circular parade and, of course, pie eating.
March 14 also happens to be Albert Einstein’s birthday. The German physicist is most famous for his theories of special relativity and general relativity.
In 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation recognizing Pi Day as a national holiday.
In case you forgot the lesson from you high school math classes, pi is an irrational and transcendental number, meaning its digits continue on to infinity. The infinite number, most commonly represented as 3.14, is the constant ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
Here are some ways to celebrate Pi Day around Indianapolis this year.
Pie judging contest
East Downtown Indianapolis Neighborhoods and city-county councilor Zach Adamson will host a baking contest 1-3 p.m. March 14 at 37 Place Community Center, 2605 E. 25th St. Entry is $10 per person or $20 for families and includes pie and ice cream. Those who want to bake a pie for the contest should arrive at 12:45 p.m. with a dish that doesn’t have to be returned. The entry fee for the pie contest is $15.
Pi Day at Conner’s Kitchen
Head to Conner’s Kitchen and Bar for a free peanut butter pretzel pie (with the purchase of an entree) 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. March 14 at 350 W. Maryland St.
Pi Day at Newfields
Explore the history of pie in America and throughout the world with “Pop Up: Pie,” where you can enjoy a piece of pie with a mug of coffee or a vanilla milkshake. Bourbon and brandy are also available. The experience is included with the price of admission through May 24.
Pi Day at the state museum
The Indiana State Museum will host a Pi Day celebration 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 14 at the museum, 650 W. Washington St. The event is included with the cost of admission.
