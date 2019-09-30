I can remember the first time I ate shrimp — breaded butterfly shrimp. Back then, shrimp was expensive, so it wasn’t common for people to eat shrimp daily — at least not the ones I knew. I was hooked.
On my first trip to Red Lobster — an expensive place to a kid and my favorite restaurant throughout my teens — I had crab legs. By the amount of work I had to do to get that little bit of meat out of those snow crab legs, I knew I loved seafood.
My relationship with seafood has only gotten deeper over the years — and more expensive as I began to recognize quality. I pretty much said goodbye to snow crab legs, preferring the much bigger, meatier (and pricier) king crab. Those babies are worth it, though. There’s nothing like pulling out crabmeat in one piece! I don’t know why this elicits excitement from crab lovers the way it does.
Recently, I went to Ocean Prime for dinner with a group of friends and family members. I didn’t have shrimp or crab legs. I opted for two lobster tails instead. It was a hard choice, but I wasn’t in the mood for cracking crab legs in my nice outfit. However, I didn’t say I wasn’t in the mood for crab, did I? I had the jumbo lump crab cake as an appetizer, and it was yummy. Perfectly fried to a golden crunch on the outside, and tender on the inside with nice chunks of crab. The night was off to a great start.
One member of my party had the white truffle deviled eggs. It was the perfect opportunity for me to try caviar. I’ve always been a little hesitant about eating fish eggs. The caviar just added a little saltiness to the eggs. It was a great introduction to caviar, so I’ll try it again. Since I had crab as an appetizer, I opted for the twin lobster tails with asparagus for my entree. I was not disappointed. The lobster was perfectly broiled and left me completely satisfied with my choice.
For dessert I had a slice of coconut cake. Oh my gosh! That cake was so moist and just the right amount of sweetness to compliment the flavor of the coconut.
The first time I went to Ocean Prime, I ordered a cucumber gimlet. The combination of fresh cucumber and lime just seemed very refreshing to me. And boy, was I right! I knew I’d have that adult beverage every time I visited Ocean Prime, and my last visit was no exception. I ordered the drink, as did several people in my party. They weren’t disappointed. Be careful, though, it’s one of those drinks that make you forget there’s alcohol in it. It’s that good.
I have to give a big shout out to our server, Luke. We sat on the terrace, which is beautiful, and he was attentive to our large party from beginning to end. When members of my group had questions or special requests, he made sure to answer as best he could, or go ask the chef, and he made every effort to honor those requests. He provided the service you expect from an upscale restaurant and then some.
If you haven’t been to Ocean Prime, or haven’t been in a while and you love seafood, you need to get there soon.
Contact editor Oseye Boyd at 317-762-7850. Follow her on Twitter @oseye_boyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.